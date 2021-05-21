Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $800,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $388.32 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $417.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $383.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.44.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

