Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Buys 14,485 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 68.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,485 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis stock opened at $175.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $83.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.17, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.29 and its 200 day moving average is $162.11. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.67.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

