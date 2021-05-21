Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Raises Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of BDX stock opened at $244.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.67, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.01. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

Several brokerages have commented on BDX. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.80.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.