Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Sells 402 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $142.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.02. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

