Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 1,051 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,569 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,872 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,185 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 344 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 596 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WYNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.19.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,940,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $126.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $67.54 and a 12 month high of $143.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.37.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.29 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The business’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

