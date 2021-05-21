Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,075 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Allegheny Technologies worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 310.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

ATI opened at $22.63 on Friday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $24.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $342,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,571 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,433 shares of company stock worth $729,459 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATI. KeyCorp upped their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.