Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.93 Million Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,615 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of International Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 286,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,712,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Bancshares by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 115,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of International Bancshares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 769,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,817,000 after purchasing an additional 24,580 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of International Bancshares by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 226,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of International Bancshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 421,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBOC opened at $47.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.65. International Bancshares Co. has a 52-week low of $25.21 and a 52-week high of $53.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.31.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 28.55%.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

