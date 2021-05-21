Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $120,879,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $66,257,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth about $67,008,000. Swedbank grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,399,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $245,888,000 after buying an additional 316,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,103,313 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $194,117,000 after buying an additional 218,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

FFIV opened at $185.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.79 and a 12-month high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total transaction of $385,769.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,917,063.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.04, for a total transaction of $49,804.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,276.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,839 shares of company stock worth $3,419,200 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.00.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

