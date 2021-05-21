Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of FirstCash worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,343,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,112,000 after buying an additional 37,023 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in FirstCash by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,985,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,096,000 after purchasing an additional 56,316 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 981,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,728,000 after acquiring an additional 39,357 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth $42,412,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 558,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $79.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.75. FirstCash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $79.16.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $407.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.19 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

