Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 108,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 378,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 63,273 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,949,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 91,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 44,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 58,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $26.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.96. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $26.85.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NLOK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

