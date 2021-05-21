Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $74.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $90.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.22 and a 200 day moving average of $63.10.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 410.53%.

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $116,025.60. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 42,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,647.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $44,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,612,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,529 in the last three months. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.