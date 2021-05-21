Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Stepan were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

In other Stepan news, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $370,413.00. Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.49, for a total value of $51,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,764.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,145 shares of company stock valued at $961,101 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $134.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.79 and a 200 day moving average of $124.43. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Stepan has a 12-month low of $87.60 and a 12-month high of $139.30.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $537.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.07 million. Equities research analysts predict that Stepan will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Stepan’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

