The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Stock Position Increased by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 152.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 805,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 486,350 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of The AES worth $21,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The AES by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AES in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AES in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AES in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of The AES by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. TheStreet cut The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of AES stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $25.46. 27,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,703,250. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.15.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The AES’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

