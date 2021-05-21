The Bank of Nova Scotia Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.58. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.74 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CSFB lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark increased their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.70 to C$79.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$79.33.

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$79.08 on Wednesday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$50.17 and a 52-week high of C$80.34. The stock has a market cap of C$95.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$78.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$71.87.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C$0.35. The firm had revenue of C$8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.96 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.62%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

