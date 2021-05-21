The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4,508.65

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,508.65 ($58.91) and traded as high as GBX 4,654 ($60.80). The Berkeley Group shares last traded at GBX 4,608 ($60.20), with a volume of 219,777 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,475 ($71.53) to GBX 5,240 ($68.46) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,055 ($79.11) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Berkeley Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 5,100 ($66.63) to GBX 5,400 ($70.55) in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,257.44 ($68.69).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,621.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,511.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. The stock has a market cap of £5.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a GBX 9.13 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.71%.

In other news, insider Rachel Downey bought 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,467 ($58.36) per share, with a total value of £18,314.70 ($23,928.27). Also, insider William Jackson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,590 ($59.97) per share, for a total transaction of £45,900 ($59,968.64).

The Berkeley Group Company Profile (LON:BKG)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

