The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 988 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 24,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 16,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $89.15 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $91.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.88. The firm has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.99%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.09.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 140,351 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $12,665,274.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,115,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,011,577 shares of company stock worth $144,269,165. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

