The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,102 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA traded up $6.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,243,357. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $135.78 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $137.21 billion, a PE ratio of -28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.44 and its 200-day moving average is $221.89.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark cut their price objective on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Nord/LB lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.46.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.