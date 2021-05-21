The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 94.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,270 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 59,030 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in The Boeing by 128.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.04.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $227.65 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $135.78 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $133.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.85, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.89.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

