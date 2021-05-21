The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in The Boeing by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after buying an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.46.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $232.10 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $135.78 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $135.73 billion, a PE ratio of -28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.89.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

