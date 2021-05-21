The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch Sells 2,500 Shares

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.48, for a total transaction of $2,791,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,101.07, for a total transaction of $2,752,675.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,068.48, for a total transaction of $2,671,200.00.

Shares of SAM opened at $1,047.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,196.87 and its 200-day moving average is $1,057.44. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $498.29 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.85 and a beta of 0.76.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The Boston Beer’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

SAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,395.00 target price on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,238.36.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

