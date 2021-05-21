The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Shares Gap Up to $39.87

Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.87, but opened at $42.97. The Buckle shares last traded at $39.40, with a volume of 12,379 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.72 and its 200 day moving average is $36.12.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.41 million. The Buckle had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.68%.

In other The Buckle news, CFO Thomas B. Heacock sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $158,495.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,950 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,500 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $109,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,369.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,263 shares of company stock worth $2,974,320. Company insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKE. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Buckle by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in The Buckle by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in The Buckle during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Buckle by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Buckle Company Profile (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

