The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Trading Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)’s stock price was down 3.9% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $40.36 and last traded at $40.41. Approximately 1,093 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 463,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.07.

Specifically, CFO Thomas B. Heacock sold 6,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $296,063.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,051,690.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas B. Heacock sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $158,495.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,906,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,263 shares of company stock worth $2,974,320 in the last 90 days. 41.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.12.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.41 million. The Buckle had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. The Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 61.68%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in The Buckle by 7.2% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in The Buckle during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in The Buckle by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,782,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,063,000 after acquiring an additional 213,275 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Buckle during the fourth quarter valued at about $719,000. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Buckle in the first quarter valued at about $11,337,000. 61.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Buckle (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

