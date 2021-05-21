The Buckle Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 852 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,508% compared to the typical volume of 53 put options.

BKE stock opened at $39.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.23. The Buckle has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $46.72.

Get The Buckle alerts:

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The Buckle had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Buckle will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is 61.68%.

In related news, SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $522,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,518.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas B. Heacock sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $158,495.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,320. Company insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in The Buckle by 55.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 26,683 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in The Buckle during the first quarter worth $727,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in The Buckle during the first quarter worth $2,239,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in The Buckle during the first quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in The Buckle during the first quarter worth $2,502,000. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

About The Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for The Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.