The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target Raised to $35.00

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus raised The Chemours from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Chemours from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.50.

Get The Chemours alerts:

Shares of The Chemours stock opened at $33.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.36 and a beta of 2.30. The Chemours has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $35.53.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Chemours will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Chemours in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in The Chemours in the first quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Chemours by 54.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The Chemours by 949.7% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in The Chemours by 122.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.