The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.22 EPS

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLCE traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $92.96. The company had a trading volume of 8,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $103.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 2.27.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLCE shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wedbush upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

