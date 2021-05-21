The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Upgraded to Buy at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $93.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush raised The Children’s Place from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded The Children’s Place from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Children’s Place currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

PLCE stock opened at $92.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 2.27. The Children’s Place has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $103.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $3.69. The business had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.15 million. The Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.96) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Children’s Place will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in The Children’s Place by 98.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Children’s Place by 12.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth $1,629,000.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.