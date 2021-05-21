The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $46.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 57.20% from the company’s previous close.

XONE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The ExOne in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised The ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on The ExOne from $10.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The ExOne in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Shares of XONE stock opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $438.10 million, a P/E ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 2.39. The ExOne has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $66.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.13.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.31 million. The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The ExOne will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The ExOne by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,475,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,861 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The ExOne by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 46,017 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of The ExOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of The ExOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The ExOne by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

