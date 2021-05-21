The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €64.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HEI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. HeidelbergCement currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €79.08 ($93.03).

HEI stock opened at €73.86 ($86.89) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €76.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €67.21. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €40.07 ($47.14) and a 12-month high of €81.04 ($95.34). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion and a PE ratio of -6.80.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

