The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2,710.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,391 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 0.8% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,001,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock opened at $359.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.68 and a fifty-two week high of $376.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GS. Barclays increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $468.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

