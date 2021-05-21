The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $6,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,091,000 after purchasing an additional 741,318 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Hershey by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $173.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $125.50 and a twelve month high of $174.23. The stock has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

In other The Hershey news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total value of $1,222,961.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,775.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $481,957.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,707.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,171. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

