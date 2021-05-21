The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,104,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,776 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for about 1.6% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.10% of The Home Depot worth $337,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $316.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,517,520. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $322.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.97. The firm has a market cap of $340.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.31 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.70.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

