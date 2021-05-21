The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Now Covered by Analysts at National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Lion Electric in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial began coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Shares of LEV stock opened at $18.32 on Monday. The Lion Electric has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEV. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in The Lion Electric in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in The Lion Electric in the first quarter worth $102,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Lion Electric in the first quarter worth $190,000. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Lion Electric by 2,241.4% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in The Lion Electric in the fourth quarter worth $219,000.

About The Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It creates, designs, and manufactures all-electric class 5 to class 8 commercial urban trucks, and all-electric buses and minibuses for the school, paratransit, and mass transit segments. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

