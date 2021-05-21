The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 259,397 Shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) by 97.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 524,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,397 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Business First Bancshares were worth $12,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BFST. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,859,000 after buying an additional 111,346 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 115,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $748,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $705,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 34,105 shares during the last quarter. 28.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST opened at $24.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.03 million, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.87. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.85.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BFST. Zacks Investment Research cut Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $71,820.00. Also, Director John P. Ducrest purchased 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.93 per share, with a total value of $108,881.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,550 shares in the company, valued at $108,881.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST).

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.