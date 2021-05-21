The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,484 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of Hasbro worth $11,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Hasbro by 9.7% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 3.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Hasbro by 12.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Hasbro by 2.7% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 92,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $94.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.23. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $101.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. Hasbro’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.13.

In other Hasbro news, Director John Frascotti sold 15,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $1,581,595.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 167,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,668,898.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

