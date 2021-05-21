The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,828 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.17% of Tetra Tech worth $12,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 14.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 18.2% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 4,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TTEK shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.14.

In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total transaction of $912,269.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,288.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $119.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.70 and a fifty-two week high of $144.77.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $599.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.72 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

