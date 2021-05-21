The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 13,242 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,242 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $13,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 443.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 345.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.14.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $237.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.16 and its 200-day moving average is $205.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $116.42 and a 52 week high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. Whirlpool’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total value of $11,602,114.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,630,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,441 shares of company stock worth $53,361,469. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

