The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 4,336 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,336 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $11,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.18.

MKSI stock opened at $188.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.32. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.19 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

In related news, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $331,298.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at $649,626.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

