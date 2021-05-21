The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 59,351 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 253,980 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 59,351 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $13,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.46.

NYSE:PHM opened at $56.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.27 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.00.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.05%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

