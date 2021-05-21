The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 93.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,769 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in The Middleby by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in The Middleby by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in The Middleby by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in The Middleby in the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in The Middleby by 39.4% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,814,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,722,000 after acquiring an additional 512,838 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on MIDD shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.44.

The Middleby stock opened at $163.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.96 and a 200-day moving average of $148.19. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $186.20.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

