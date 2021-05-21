The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Compass Point increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.30.

Shares of PNC opened at $191.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.09 and a 1 year high of $203.88. The stock has a market cap of $81.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.91.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

