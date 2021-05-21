The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.450-0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ:RMR traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $38.96. 484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,212. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average of $38.30. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.88%.

RMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The RMR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.60.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

