The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.450-0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of RMR stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $39.02. The company had a trading volume of 463 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,212. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average of $38.30. The RMR Group has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $44.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.88%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RMR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut The RMR Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut The RMR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.60.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

