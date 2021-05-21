The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lowered its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in The Southern were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Southern by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,393,783,000 after buying an additional 1,958,409 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Southern by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,213,258,000 after buying an additional 3,154,842 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Southern by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,664,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,518,000 after buying an additional 51,687 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,575,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth $247,302,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $64.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.38. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.89%.

SO has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,791.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,766,546 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

