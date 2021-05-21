The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TJX. Barclays raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Gordon Haskett reissued a hold rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.21.

TJX stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,534,261. The company has a market cap of $82.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,759 shares of company stock worth $2,871,600. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,048,401,000 after buying an additional 15,342,126 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $870,385,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The TJX Companies by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,476,649,000 after buying an additional 6,706,718 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in The TJX Companies by 169.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,233,885 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $544,676,000 after buying an additional 5,173,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,803,835,000 after buying an additional 4,330,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

