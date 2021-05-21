The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Increased by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,359 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,000,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.4% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 247,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 401,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $72,770,000 after purchasing an additional 76,900 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $171.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $108.02 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

