The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Upgraded by Argus to “Buy”

Argus upgraded shares of The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Argus currently has $27.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of The Wendy’s from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.61.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

Shares of WEN stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $23.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,240. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.65. The Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

In other news, insider E.J. Wunsch bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,453.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Wendy’s by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,266,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $390,331,000 after purchasing an additional 777,481 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $147,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,943 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,955,000 after acquiring an additional 120,012 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,948,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,863,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,693,000 after acquiring an additional 29,530 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.