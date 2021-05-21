Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 73.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,742,475,000 after buying an additional 624,512 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,065,847,000 after buying an additional 686,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,726,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,598,815,000 after buying an additional 328,820 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,336,640,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,084,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $971,065,000 after purchasing an additional 192,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.45.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TMO traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $468.47. The company had a trading volume of 7,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,214. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $324.35 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The company has a market cap of $184.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $472.06 and a 200-day moving average of $474.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

