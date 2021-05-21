TheStreet Upgrades Endava (NYSE:DAVA) to “B-“

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

Shares of DAVA opened at $98.25 on Wednesday. Endava has a 12-month low of $43.52 and a 12-month high of $101.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 327.50, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.88.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Endava will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Endava by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,441,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,353,000 after buying an additional 147,776 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,424,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,316,000 after purchasing an additional 554,674 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,609,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,299,000 after purchasing an additional 38,899 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 952,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,676,000 after purchasing an additional 120,927 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Endava by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,327,000 after purchasing an additional 258,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

