ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) PT Raised to $22.00

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TDUP. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. ThredUp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Get ThredUp alerts:

Shares of ThredUp stock opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. ThredUp has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.