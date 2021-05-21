Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.97% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Thryv Holdings Inc. provides small-to-medium sized businesses with print and digital marketing solutions and Software as a Service end-to-end customer experience tools. Thryv Holdings Inc. is based in Dallas. “

Separately, CJS Securities started coverage on Thryv in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ THRY opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. Thryv has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $33.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average is $18.58.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $280.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Thryv will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Thryv news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 42,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $882,762.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $475,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 415,969 shares of company stock worth $8,373,261. Corporate insiders own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000.

Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing solutions to small-to-medium sized businesses, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.

